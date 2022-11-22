Economists say issuing cash vouchers directly to citizens is a quick way to stimulate growth. Photo: Bloomberg
China's economic recovery
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: China urged to hand out consumption vouchers to help local governments, boost spending

  • Economists say issuing cash vouchers directly to citizens is the quickest way to stimulate growth from the demand side
  • Beijing’s zero-Covid policy has hammered spending in China and local government finances are being stretched thin

Mia Nulimaimaiti
Updated: 3:45pm, 22 Nov, 2022

