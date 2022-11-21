China is facing a demographic crisis in which its young people are having fewer children while the elderly population lives longer. Photo: AFP
China births: which 13 provincial-level populations officially shrank in 2021?
- China’s population grew by just 480,000 to 1.4126 billion last year, and demographers say a national decline appears inevitable as birth rate falls and people live longer
- Demographic crisis is threatening to hurt the supply and demand sides of China’s economy, prompting a scramble among authorities to promote births
