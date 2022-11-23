Some 130,000 Chinese families had net wealth of at least 100 million yuan last year, a new survey shows. Photo: AFP
Some 130,000 Chinese families had net wealth of at least 100 million yuan last year, a new survey shows. Photo: AFP
China's population
Economy /  China Economy

Number of rich Chinese families stays steady as Xi Jinping vows to tackle wealth inequality

  • China had 2.06 million families worth more than 10 million yuan (US$1.4 million) last year, up from 2.02 million in 2020, a new survey shows
  • The total assets of China’s high-net-worth families rose from 126 trillion yuan in 2020 to 160 trillion yuan in 2021, according to the report

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 9:04am, 23 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Some 130,000 Chinese families had net wealth of at least 100 million yuan last year, a new survey shows. Photo: AFP
Some 130,000 Chinese families had net wealth of at least 100 million yuan last year, a new survey shows. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE