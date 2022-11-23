Some 130,000 Chinese families had net wealth of at least 100 million yuan last year, a new survey shows. Photo: AFP
Number of rich Chinese families stays steady as Xi Jinping vows to tackle wealth inequality
- China had 2.06 million families worth more than 10 million yuan (US$1.4 million) last year, up from 2.02 million in 2020, a new survey shows
- The total assets of China’s high-net-worth families rose from 126 trillion yuan in 2020 to 160 trillion yuan in 2021, according to the report
