Economists say that a recovery in Chinese consumption might not occur until the third or fourth quarter of 2023. Photo: AFP
China must brace for ‘big blow’ after lifting of zero-Covid policy, economist warns
- Policymakers’ attempts to boost China’s economy while it remains constrained by the disruptive zero-Covid policy are deemed ‘powerless’
- Consensus is that lockdowns, mass screenings and other controls will remain in place for a few more months, but then real economic recovery could still be curtailed by rising infections
