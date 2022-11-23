The coronavirus pandemic, a property market slump and external demand have been identified by the IMF as the most immediate economic risks to China. Photo: Bloomberg
IMF urges China to ‘recalibrate’ coronavirus policy, aid vulnerable households amid shaky external environment
- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says China should cut interest rates and ease strict coronavirus curbs for a much-needed economic recovery
- The IMF’s annual health check of the Chinese economy identified the Covid-19 pandemic, a slumping property market and external demand as major risks
