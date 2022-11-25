Students from rural areas often struggle to afford additional costs at university, including overseas trips and extracurricular activities. Illustration: Henry Wong
China’s rural students face upwards mobility battle as class obstacles limit chance to leap forward
- Students from rural areas often struggle to afford additional costs at university, including overseas trips and extracurricular activities
- This can lead to students from rural backgrounds not reaching the same level or starting salaries as their urban counterparts
Students from rural areas often struggle to afford additional costs at university, including overseas trips and extracurricular activities. Illustration: Henry Wong