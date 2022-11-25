Students from rural areas often struggle to afford additional costs at university, including overseas trips and extracurricular activities. Illustration: Henry Wong
Students from rural areas often struggle to afford additional costs at university, including overseas trips and extracurricular activities. Illustration: Henry Wong
China’s rural students face upwards mobility battle as class obstacles limit chance to leap forward

  • Students from rural areas often struggle to afford additional costs at university, including overseas trips and extracurricular activities
  • This can lead to students from rural backgrounds not reaching the same level or starting salaries as their urban counterparts

Mia Nulimaimaiti
Updated: 7:13am, 25 Nov, 2022

