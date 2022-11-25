Local governments are cutting back on planned expenditure to meet the burden of Beijing’s zero-Covid policy. Photo: Bloomberg
China's economic recovery
China’s coronavirus-induced economic slowdown forces local governments to slash spending

  • Several local authorities have recently reduced their revenue targets for the year, citing the property market slump, tumbling tax takes and Covid-19 outbreaks
  • Naan district in Chongqing will cut budgeted expenditure by 229.87 million yuan, saying the slowing economy is putting ‘unprecedented’ pressure on finances

Amanda Lee

Updated: 4:05pm, 25 Nov, 2022

