Local governments are cutting back on planned expenditure to meet the burden of Beijing’s zero-Covid policy. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s coronavirus-induced economic slowdown forces local governments to slash spending
- Several local authorities have recently reduced their revenue targets for the year, citing the property market slump, tumbling tax takes and Covid-19 outbreaks
- Naan district in Chongqing will cut budgeted expenditure by 229.87 million yuan, saying the slowing economy is putting ‘unprecedented’ pressure on finances
