The European Chamber of Commerce in China has called for an exit plan from Beijing’s zero-Covid policy. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: European firms call for exit plan, vaccination roll-out to end China’s ‘dire’ Covid curbs
- The European Chamber of Commerce in China has called on the mayor of Beijing to impose clear road maps and timetables for vaccination roll-out
- Regions contributing one fifth of the Chinese economy are now under lockdown, up from 9.5 per cent a month ago, according to recent estimates
