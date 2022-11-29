China’s economic recovery is being challenged by coronavirus outbreaks, stringent virus controls and a sluggish export outlook. Photo: Xinhua
China’s economic recovery clouded by coronavirus, US decoupling threat and sluggish export outlook
- As logjams in the global supply chain ease, China is losing the edge it had when the coronavirus disrupted production in the rest of the world, economic official says
- China was well-equipped to meet global demand for medical supplies, electronics and car parts over the past three years, but it is unclear where its next advantage lies
