A woman delivers food to a residential compound under lockdown on Monday as Covid-19 outbreaks continue in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China’s policymakers urged to clarify how economic growth, zero-Covid can go hand in hand
- Academics and government advisers say trillions of yuan worth of China’s GDP appears to have been lost this year due to Beijing’s disruptive coronavirus-control policy
- Impact on people’s lives and on China’s economy at large necessitate a more clearly conveyed strategy, experts say amid recent protests
A woman delivers food to a residential compound under lockdown on Monday as Covid-19 outbreaks continue in Beijing. Photo: Reuters