Local-level authorities in Ningbo say a “sense of urgency” is lacking in the development of China’s general aviation environment, which includes private jets. Photo: China Foto Press
China’s general aviation environment criticised by Ningbo officials who blame military oversight, bureaucratic hurdles
- After a seven-year delay in the groundbreaking for Ningbo’s first new general aviation airport, local officials are pushing back with urgent calls for change
- New report also points to a lack of general aircraft manufacturers, weak demand for general aviation services and slow progress in deregulating airspace for civilian use
