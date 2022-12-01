Many of the conventional macroeconomic policies rolled out by Chinese policymakers have failed to work as intended given Beijing’s unrelenting zero-Covid policy. Photo: Bloomberg
Many of the conventional macroeconomic policies rolled out by Chinese policymakers have failed to work as intended given Beijing’s unrelenting zero-Covid policy. Photo: Bloomberg
China GDP
Economy /  China Economy

China GDP: what can be expected from December’s economic work conference?

  • The closed-door work conference is widely viewed as an opportunity to get a glimpse of thinking among new economic officials
  • A growing chorus of policy advisers is calling for a bigger dose of stimulus and the need to set an explicit GDP growth target

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 11:00am, 1 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Many of the conventional macroeconomic policies rolled out by Chinese policymakers have failed to work as intended given Beijing’s unrelenting zero-Covid policy. Photo: Bloomberg
Many of the conventional macroeconomic policies rolled out by Chinese policymakers have failed to work as intended given Beijing’s unrelenting zero-Covid policy. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE