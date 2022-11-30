Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng speaks at the opening ceremony of the 4th China-Russia Energy Business Forum on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Xi eyes ‘closer energy partnership’ with Russia as Putin praises their ‘evolving’ economic cooperation
- Both presidents send statements to 4th China-Russia Energy Business Forum, with an emphasis on areas where they can benefit each other in an increasingly hostile international environment
- Bolstered by soaring energy prices and China stepping up purchasing, trade with Russia increased by 33 per cent in the first 10 months of the year
