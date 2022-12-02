Following the previous census in 2018, China revised up its 2018 gross domestic product by 1.9 trillion yuan (US$269 billion), or by 2.1 per cent, to 91.93 trillion yuan (US$13 trillion).

China’s new leadership is facing unprecedented economic challenges with growth slowing faster than expected and external headwinds mounting.

Despite an annual growth target set earlier this year at “around 5.5 per cent”, China’s economy grew by 3.9 per cent in the third quarter, compared with a year earlier, up from the 0.4 per cent growth seen in the second quarter.

Premier Li Keqiang had already conceded in May that China’s economic growth was likely to “fall far short”.

And taking into account the recent surge in coronavirus cases and resulting lockdowns, Japanese investment bank Nomura has cut its forecast for China’s economic growth in the fourth quarter to 2.4 per cent, while also revising down its 2023 projection to 4 per cent.

China’s economic activities have been battered by the coronavirus since 2020, with Beijing’s commitment to its strict zero-Covid policy blamed for the widespread economic slowdown.

Policymakers have rolled out various rounds of conventional macroeconomic policies, but they have failed to take effect, with the zero-Covid policy exacerbating uncertainty and frustration among private businesses and cooling consumer sentiment.

The deepening global downturn has also dampened the outlook for China’s exports, which fell by 0.3 per cent in October compared to a year earlier, and also industrial activities.

Earlier this month, Beijing released 20 measures to boost market confidence, including easing rules on inbound travel, while urging local authorities to limit the use of lockdowns.

This renewed hopes of a broader reopening, but a recent surge in cases nationwide resulted in renewed lockdowns and virus curbs.

Government advisers are now calling for increased stimulus and the need to set an explicit gross domestic product (GDP) growth target for next year.

Reopening in 2023 could be back and forth as policymakers may backtrack if they are faced with skyrocketing Covid case numbers and disruptions Nomura

Liu Shijin, a central bank adviser and former deputy director of the Development Research Centre of the State Council, said that China should set a growth target of more than 5 per cent next year and try to ensure an expansion of around 5 per cent on average in 2022-23.

On Wednesday, Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan, who leads the country’s coronavirus response, said control measures were entering a new phase as the nature of the virus weakens and vaccinations become more widespread.

The report from the state-backed Xinhua News Agency made no mention of the “dynamic zero-Covid policy”, but Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura, cautioned that “the path to ‘living with Covid’ may still be slow, costly and bumpy”.