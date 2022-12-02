IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva says China must calibrate its approach to fighting the virus. Photo: Reuters
IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva says China must calibrate its approach to fighting the virus. Photo: Reuters
China's economic recovery
Economy /  China Economy

China’s economic recovery dependent on ‘calibrating’ coronavirus strategy, IMF says

  • IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva says China is being held back by Covid-19 lockdowns and challenges in the real estate sector
  • The top IMF economist added that China has a leading role to play in preventing further fragmentation of the global economy

Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 6:00pm, 2 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva says China must calibrate its approach to fighting the virus. Photo: Reuters
IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva says China must calibrate its approach to fighting the virus. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE