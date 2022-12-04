The Sanlitun Soho shopping complex in Beijing is largely deserted as the capital and other Chinese cities remain stuck in an unending loop of harsh zero-Covid controls. Photo: Bloomberg
How China’s zero-Covid policy has pushed people, economy to the brink
- Support and acceptance – seen in the early days of China’s attempts to control the spread of Covid-19 – have given way to mounting fear, confusion and a sense of hopelessness among many citizens
- But a rapid reopening and shift away from the stringent policy threatens to put China’s medical system at high risk of being overwhelmed by mass infections and death
