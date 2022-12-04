The Sanlitun Soho shopping complex in Beijing is largely deserted as the capital and other Chinese cities remain stuck in an unending loop of harsh zero-Covid controls. Photo: Bloomberg
The Sanlitun Soho shopping complex in Beijing is largely deserted as the capital and other Chinese cities remain stuck in an unending loop of harsh zero-Covid controls. Photo: Bloomberg
China's economic recovery
Economy /  China Economy

How China’s zero-Covid policy has pushed people, economy to the brink

  • Support and acceptance – seen in the early days of China’s attempts to control the spread of Covid-19 – have given way to mounting fear, confusion and a sense of hopelessness among many citizens
  • But a rapid reopening and shift away from the stringent policy threatens to put China’s medical system at high risk of being overwhelmed by mass infections and death

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 8:00am, 4 Dec, 2022

