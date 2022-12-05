After three years of China’s strict zero-Covid controls that often see entire cities placed under lockdown for days or even months, there is finally hope for a shift away from the controversial response . Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan, China’s face for tough control measures, who has been travelling around the country to supervise containment, said on Wednesday that the country is facing “a new phase and new tasks” . Sun, though, did not mention the rhetoric of “dynamic zero”, representing a first from a top official in charge of China’s Covid-19 response. Instead, she said the Omicron variant has become less pathogenic, stopping short of the usual caveat that it could still lead to more deaths because of China’s large population – an argument that has previously been used to justify the country’s strong controls to avoid crushing the healthcare system and causing deaths . The pledge to constant “optimisation” of the response, a euphemism for more relaxed control, at a time when the country is combating the most severe Covid-19 wave in three years, showcases the leadership’s increasing tolerance for a surge in cases. There had been earlier signs that China was making preparations for reopening by tackling the biggest hurdle – a low vaccination rate among the elderly. On Tuesday, the campaign to vaccinate the elderly , especially those aged over 80, was launched to boost vaccination levels in places like nursing homes. The waiting period between the first and second injection has been cut from six to three months, and more options for mixing and matching vaccines - seen to be better at inducing immune response - are now also being offered. However, the campaign stopped short of introducing any mandates , which have worked well in boosting vaccination rates in other countries. Experts said China does not have the legal means, nor has it had enough public discussion, to introduce the bold measure. Meanwhile, health officials have urged local governments to build more hospital beds , from makeshift quarantine hospitals for asymptomatic users to intensive care unit beds for severe cases. Some local governments, such as in the southern city of Guangzhou , have relaxed restrictions despite the ongoing outbreak. Health officials in the manufacturing hub of 19 million people said lockdowns in areas that meet certain conditions should be lifted, while some close contacts can quarantine at home, and testing would be conducted only on people at risk. The changes are in line with the 20 measures introduced by the Politburo Standing Committee last month to “optimise” controls to reduce disruptions to the economy and social life, although the implementation clearly accelerated after widespread protests against the stringent zero-Covid policy in major cities last weekend. The protests were largely sparked by a deadly residential fire in Urumqi , the capital city of the Xinjiang region, which killed 10 and injured nine. The tragedy prompted widespread fury online as many believed restrictions prevented the victims from fleeing, a claim that local officials denied. The next day, angry residents took to the streets of Urumqi , waving national flags and demanding an end to the lockdown that had been imposed for more than 100 days. The next day, the local government announced that restrictions would be lifted “in phases”. Inspired by rare protests on mainland, Chinese students in North America organise and speak out 'So many of our compatriots can do such a courageous thing, why can't we?' says Ava, who attends the University of Toronto Events have taken place or are planned at more than 50 universities in the US and Canada – top destinations for Chinese students By Monday at 6.40pm a crowd of over 100 had gathered at George Washington University's Kogan Plaza. They had come to honour victims of a deadly fire in Xinjiang the week before – deaths that many blame on China's "zero-Covid" lockdowns. The plaza was adorned with candles, flowers and protest signs, but there was no event programme and no clear leader.