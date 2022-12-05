Commuters wear face masks on a train in Beijing on Monday as some major cities have begun to ease their coronavirus restrictions. Photo: EPA-EFE
As Chinese cities ease Covid restrictions, the sputtering economy may take months to catch up
- More mixed economic indicators are expected, and the supply chain remains at risk as ‘lots of people will get sick’
- China’s reopening path still faces considerable hurdles, but for now the policy easing has begun to lift market sentiment and strengthen the yuan
Commuters wear face masks on a train in Beijing on Monday as some major cities have begun to ease their coronavirus restrictions. Photo: EPA-EFE