Growing expectations that China will pivot from its strict zero-Covid policy have supported the yuan and capital inflows in recent days, but analysts say the road to economic recovery will be bumpy. Cities across China have begun relaxing coronavirus controls after the country’s top health official and vice-premier Sun Chunlan said the pandemic fight was entering a new phase . While new daily cases have fallen since then, making it easier for local governments to lift curbs, economic growth is not guaranteed to accelerate in the coming months, according to analysts at Commerzbank. “The initial stage of reopening is likely to be very bumpy. Infections could surge again as the restrictions are eased,” the bank said. “The public will take time to change their habits and resume normalcy. A solid short-term rebound can be expected but more likely towards the second half of 2023, as we expect China would have passed the initial stage and reopen significantly by then.” Is China going to abandon its zero-Covid policy? Beijing has yet to announce an exit plan for the policy, which mandates lockdowns, mass screening and quarantines. Last month, the State Council made a raft of changes to its implementation, such as more targeted lockdowns, easing testing requirements and quarantine rules. In recent days, many cities around the country have lifted lockdowns and mandatory mass Covid-19 testing, and started the push for vaccination of the elderly. How has the yuan responded so far? The yuan and to a wider extent, Asian currencies, have been under pressure against the strong dollar since the US Federal Reserve began hiking rates in March. Yields on Chinese government bonds lost their edge over US treasuries in April, which exacerbated capital outflows. But the yuan has recovered against the US dollar over the past week amid expectations Beijing will further adjust its zero-Covid policy. The US dollar has also softened against Asian currencies over the last couple of months after the Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of rate increases starting “as soon as” December. On Monday, the exchange rate of US dollar to the onshore yuan breached the 7-mark and fell 1.3 per cent to 6.9625. The exchange rate of the US dollar to the offshore yuan also declined and is holding around 6.97 in early Asian hours. Wang Tao, chief China Economist of UBS Investment Bank Research, said capital outflow pressure is likely to have eased slightly in November thanks to the recent yuan rebound, while China’s foreign reserves may have increased by around US$80 billion to US$3.132 trillion. Looking ahead, Citic Securities said the yuan may become volatile again after the market digests the positive factors and the demand for foreign exchange is realised. “Whether the future economic fundamentals can be successfully reversed from the current weak state will determine whether the yuan can continue to appreciate next year,” the Chinese investment bank said. Is a weak yuan a problem for China? While a weak currency is not necessarily a problem for China, which is an export powerhouse, policymakers prefer a stable yuan for monetary and foreign exchange management. This year, however, the divergence of monetary policies between China and US has diminished the yield spread with the dollar, increased volatility in the foreign exchange market and reduced buying of Chinese securities. As such, it has constrained Beijing’s ability to expand monetary policy because it could trigger more weakness in the yuan. The yuan fell as much as 13 per cent against the US dollar this year, which has contributed to the largest fund outflows in more than five years. Overseas investors pulled US$8.8 billion of funds from Chinese stocks and bonds in October, reflecting changes in sentiment over geopolitical concerns and anxiety over Beijing’s zero-Covid policy, according to the Institute of International Finance. Analysts at UOB Group expect that a slower pace of rate increases may lessen the portfolio outflow pressures of Asia currencies, but uncertainty over China’s zero-Covid policy remains a problem. “Overall, we err on the side of caution and expect Asia currencies to weaken modestly against the US dollar across 2023. Specifically, the US dollar to yuan keeps its upwards trajectory towards 7.3 by end-2023 on economic and Covid policy uncertainties,” UOB Group said last week. Citic Securities said as long as the US Federal Reserve does not end its rate increase cycle, the People’s Bank of China is not likely to ease significantly. “It is expected that the pace of foreign investors’ reduction of yuan bonds may further slow down,” Cities Securities said. “But foreign capital may maintain a wait-and-see attitude in the short term when it comes to increasing their holdings of yuan bonds again.” What does ending zero-Covid mean for China’s economy? An exit from zero-Covid is likely to boost both consumer and investor confidence and relieve China’s high youth unemployment. It would also allay some of the frustrations of foreign businesses. China has all but closed its borders to international travel for nearly three years. Inbound flights are still at a fraction of pre-pandemic levels and arrivals face eight days in quarantine, much to the irritation of investors. Lu Ting, chief China economist Nomura, said expectations on ending the policy are high but the process of returning to normal will not be smooth. “This is because the previous low infection rate was achieved through strict lockdown, and the problem of epidemic prevention has not been fundamentally resolved; on the other hand, we cannot think that letting go means that many problems have been solved,” Lu said in a speech at the China Wealth Management 50 Forum last month, according to comments published by the group on Monday. “In this process, if the initial stage of reopening leads to large-scale infections and a certain degree of confusion, it may cause China to re-tighten to a certain extent in the process of normalisation. Therefore, everyone must remain vigilant and not be too blindly optimistic.”