Beijing has asked major economic provinces to play a key supporting role in stabilising China’s economy and helping to aid a recovery in the fourth quarter. Photo: AFP
China's economic recovery
China’s export-starved regions roll out chartered flights, subsidies to seek out orders

  • Beijing has asked major economic provinces like Sichuan, Zhejiang, Guangdong and Jiangsu to play a key supporting role in stabilising China’s economy
  • Provinces have already organised trips to France, Germany and Italy, while also offering subsidies to help with transport and quarantine costs

Mia Nulimaimaiti

Updated: 8:30am, 8 Dec, 2022

