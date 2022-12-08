Beijing has asked major economic provinces to play a key supporting role in stabilising China’s economy and helping to aid a recovery in the fourth quarter. Photo: AFP
China’s export-starved regions roll out chartered flights, subsidies to seek out orders
- Beijing has asked major economic provinces like Sichuan, Zhejiang, Guangdong and Jiangsu to play a key supporting role in stabilising China’s economy
- Provinces have already organised trips to France, Germany and Italy, while also offering subsidies to help with transport and quarantine costs
