Beijing, which has a population of nearly 22 million people, has been plagued by a high number of virus cases and has only recently eased restrictions. Photo: EPA-EFE/WU HAO
China's economic recovery
Economy /  China Economy

China Covid: capital Beijing unveils 12-point plan to ‘prop up’ economy

  • Beijing has released a 12-point guideline that aims to ‘maximally reduce’ Covid-19’s effect on socio-economic development and the economy
  • The measures range from cutting operational costs for companies to stabilising supply chains, as well as supporting employment and tax breaks

Luna SunSylvia Ma
Luna Sun in Beijingand Sylvia Ma

Updated: 8:15pm, 7 Dec, 2022

