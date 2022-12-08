Changes to virus policy and management protocols have been welcomed cautiously by British companies in China. Photo: Bloomberg
China's economic recovery
Economy /  China Economy

China Covid: British firms call for ‘clarity and stability’ after Beijing scraps some controversial virus curbs

  • Changes to virus policy have restored much-needed optimism among companies, says the British Chamber of Commerce in China
  • However, a record high of 42 per cent of British firms are pessimistic about their prospects for next year, a new survey shows

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 8 Dec, 2022

