China’s stock market witnessed US$8.5 billion in foreign inflows in November. Photo: Reuters
Foreigners snap up Chinese equities, cut debt in anticipation of emerging market rebound

  • China’s debt market lost US$3.1 billion in November, compared with ‘impressive’ gains of US$17.5 billion in other emerging markets
  • China’s stock market witnessed US$8.5 billion in foreign inflows, while other emerging markets saw US$14.5 billion of inflows

Amanda Lee
Updated: 1:00pm, 9 Dec, 2022

