China Eastern Airlines received the country’s first C919 jet in Shanghai on Friday. Photo: WEIBO
China Eastern Airlines received the country’s first C919 jet in Shanghai on Friday. Photo: WEIBO
China manufacturing
Economy /  China Economy

C919: first delivery to China Eastern Airlines marks aviation milestone

  • The plane, with a flight number MU919, had 164 seats and was painted with ‘the world’s first C919’ on its side in Chinese and English
  • The passenger jet is expected to meet its final requirements in the spring of next year, after which it will be put into commercial operation

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee

Updated: 2:31pm, 9 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China Eastern Airlines received the country’s first C919 jet in Shanghai on Friday. Photo: WEIBO
China Eastern Airlines received the country’s first C919 jet in Shanghai on Friday. Photo: WEIBO
READ FULL ARTICLE