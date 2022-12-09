China Eastern Airlines received the country’s first C919 jet in Shanghai on Friday. Photo: WEIBO
C919: first delivery to China Eastern Airlines marks aviation milestone
- The plane, with a flight number MU919, had 164 seats and was painted with ‘the world’s first C919’ on its side in Chinese and English
- The passenger jet is expected to meet its final requirements in the spring of next year, after which it will be put into commercial operation
