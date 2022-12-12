The United States and the European Union are reportedly mulling over the possibility of imposing tariffs on Chinese steel. Photo: EPA-EFE
Climate-based tariffs by US, EU on Chinese steel and aluminium would ‘set a concerning precedent for China’

  • Biggest takeaway from the reported discussions is that ‘trade policy and climate policy are growing increasingly intertwined’, analyst says
  • But it’s unclear whether the European Union will get behind the idea reportedly pitched by the Biden administration, as relationship with China could be affected

Kandy Wong
Updated: 8:00am, 12 Dec, 2022

