President Xi Jinping (left) walks alongside visiting Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh before their talks in Beijing last month. Photo: Xinhua
China, Mongolia aim to stop spread of shared desert that threatens mining and agriculture on both sides
- As arid land spreads and sandstorms threaten to engulf Chinese cities, the neighbours will team up on research and jointly deploy advanced technology to save the soil
- The vast majority of Mongolia’s vast grasslands are vulnerable to desertification, and the worsening problem has far-reaching implications for livelihoods and economies on both sides
President Xi Jinping (left) walks alongside visiting Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh before their talks in Beijing last month. Photo: Xinhua