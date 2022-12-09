China is on pace to be the world’s largest economy by 2035, according to Goldman Sachs economists. Photo: Reuters
China GDP to surpass US around 2035, years later than previously expected, Goldman Sachs predicts
- World’s second-largest economy is expected to have ‘significantly higher’ GDP growth potential than the United States in the coming years
- But demographic factors such as its rapidly ageing population could keep China’s potential growth rate below that of its Asian peers such as India and the Philippines
China is on pace to be the world’s largest economy by 2035, according to Goldman Sachs economists. Photo: Reuters