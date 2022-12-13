The central economic work conference will be significant this year as it marks the first major economic meeting held by the party’s new leadership. Photo: SCMP
The central economic work conference will be significant this year as it marks the first major economic meeting held by the party’s new leadership. Photo: SCMP
China's economic recovery
Economy /  China Economy

Explainer |
China’s central economic work conference: what can be expected, and why is it important?

  • Every December, China’s top leaders meet to decide the economic and policy outlook for the year ahead at the central economic work conference
  • This year, analysts expect the meeting to focus on proactive fiscal and monetary policy, as well as continued easing of Coronavirus restrictions

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee

Updated: 7:00am, 13 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP