The Port of Keelung in Taiwan. Beijing has targeted Taiwan with a series of trade actions since last year. Photo: Bloomberg
Mainland China targets Taiwan with booze ban as import rejections top 2,400 since last October
- Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor and seven other exporters of Taiwanese alcohol have been banned from the mainland by Beijing
- Mainland China’s customs authority has rejected 2,409 applications to import food and beverages of all types since October last year
