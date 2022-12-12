The Port of Keelung in Taiwan. Beijing has targeted Taiwan with a series of trade actions since last year. Photo: Bloomberg
Mainland China targets Taiwan with booze ban as import rejections top 2,400 since last October

  • Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor and seven other exporters of Taiwanese alcohol have been banned from the mainland by Beijing
  • Mainland China’s customs authority has rejected 2,409 applications to import food and beverages of all types since October last year

Ralph Jennings
Updated: 8:30pm, 12 Dec, 2022

