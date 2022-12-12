Airline personnel at Beijing Capital International Airport are handling a surge in flights and passengers after the central government eased up on its zero-Covid restrictions. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese flights surge, just not overseas yet – and that keeps travellers’ money in China’s economy
- Easing of zero-Covid restrictions, including for quarantines and cross-provincial travel, gives travel and tourism sectors a boost as flight bookings soar
- As China’s mobility index continues to improve, local governments in some major cities are rolling out consumption vouchers to cash in on consumers’ pent-up desire to spend
Airline personnel at Beijing Capital International Airport are handling a surge in flights and passengers after the central government eased up on its zero-Covid restrictions. Photo: EPA-EFE