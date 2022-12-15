Private businesses in China are under enormous pressure following three years of strict coronavirus controls. Photo: AFP
China’s private sector confidence ‘pivotal’ to economic recovery as a global recession looms
- Improving expectations in the private sector is key to economic recovery, and stronger signals are needed from Beijing, economists say
- Private businesses in China are under enormous pressure following three years of strict coronavirus controls and regulatory action
Private businesses in China are under enormous pressure following three years of strict coronavirus controls. Photo: AFP