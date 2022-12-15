A new wave of wealthy Chinese emigrants are eyeing life in Singapore, which is becoming a magnet for professionals amid economic and social problems at home. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China's population
Economy /  China Economy

Covid-weary Chinese millionaires eye Singapore amid ‘chaos and unpredictability’ at home

  • Singapore is becoming a magnet for Chinese professionals and the wealthy who want to flee economic and Covid problems at home
  • VIP clubs catering to Chinese are mushrooming across the city state, while Chinese foreign students are looking to stay after graduation

He HuifengJane Cai
He Huifeng in Guangdongand Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 15 Dec, 2022

