German firms have seen fit to “re-evaluate their engagement with China”, according to the chairman of the German Chamber of Commerce in China. Photo: Reuters
China's economic recovery
For German firms in China, easing of zero-Covid is ‘a game changer’ after much damage was done this year

  • In poll of nearly 600 German businesses, 87 per cent said they were affected by rising decoupling tendencies between China and the United States
  • And only 51 per cent said they were planning on increasing their investments in China over the coming two years – a significant drop from the annual average of about 70 per cent

Amanda Lee
Updated: 3:00pm, 15 Dec, 2022

