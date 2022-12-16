The latest jobs data shows that 17.1 per cent of 16- to 24-year-olds in China were unemployed in November. Photo: Getty Images
Young Chinese jobseekers who can’t find work feel increasingly lost in oversaturated labour pool
- Students lament a ‘degradation of academic qualifications’ in China, as a master’s degree from a top university has become the threshold for many positions
- Analysts do not expect China’s labour market to improve much for college graduates in the next year or two
The latest jobs data shows that 17.1 per cent of 16- to 24-year-olds in China were unemployed in November. Photo: Getty Images