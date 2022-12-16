The latest jobs data shows that 17.1 per cent of 16- to 24-year-olds in China were unemployed in November. Photo: Getty Images
The latest jobs data shows that 17.1 per cent of 16- to 24-year-olds in China were unemployed in November. Photo: Getty Images
China jobs
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Economy /  China Economy

Young Chinese jobseekers who can’t find work feel increasingly lost in oversaturated labour pool

  • Students lament a ‘degradation of academic qualifications’ in China, as a master’s degree from a top university has become the threshold for many positions
  • Analysts do not expect China’s labour market to improve much for college graduates in the next year or two

Sylvia Ma
Sylvia Ma

Updated: 10:00am, 16 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The latest jobs data shows that 17.1 per cent of 16- to 24-year-olds in China were unemployed in November. Photo: Getty Images
The latest jobs data shows that 17.1 per cent of 16- to 24-year-olds in China were unemployed in November. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE