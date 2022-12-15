Despite a recent loosening of coronavirus curbs, the economy is struggling to recover from three years of sweeping zero-Covid restrictions. Photo: AP
China to expand economy, offset ‘bullying’ by turning domestic market into ‘gravitational field’
- China has set out plans to boost domestic demand and open up the economy to more investment more over the next decade
- By expanding its domestic market it will help counter ‘unilateralism’, ‘protectionism’ and ‘bullying, the State Council says
