US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell announced plans on Thursday to raise the benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point, bringing it to the highest level since 2007 as policymakers try to curb inflation. Photo: EPA-EFE
After US Fed’s rate hike, is China ready to embrace monetary easing measures?
- Diverging monetary policies between the US and China have made Beijing wary about easing monetary operations this year, but the conditions to do so appear to be improving
- It’s also possible that China’s central bank could lower the five-year loan prime rate on Tuesday, to support the property sector
US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell announced plans on Thursday to raise the benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point, bringing it to the highest level since 2007 as policymakers try to curb inflation. Photo: EPA-EFE