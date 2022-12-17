A boat carries Taiwanese officials across the strait to mainland China in January 2001, when an exchange policy known as the “mini-three links” came into effect. Photo: AFP
Taiwan, mainland China sea routes could resume after three years – maybe before Lunar New Year
- But the Taiwan side says it is ‘in the process of evaluating’ the worsening pandemic situation on the mainland before giving ferry services the green light
- Ferry routes across the Taiwan Strait stopped in February 2020 when the coronavirus began to spread through mainland China
