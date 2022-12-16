Analysts say there are bright spots in China’s economic recovery that could bring new growth momentum, including the production of new-energy vehicles. Photo: Xinhua
Analysts say there are bright spots in China’s economic recovery that could bring new growth momentum, including the production of new-energy vehicles. Photo: Xinhua
China's economic recovery
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Economy /  China Economy

developing | China vows to get economy back on stable footing, warns of ‘three-fold pressure’

  • Two-day tone-setting economic work conference shows how priority is increasingly being shifted to economic growth, even as coronavirus cases continue to surge nationwide
  • ‘Contracting demand, supply shocks and weak expectations’ said to be destabilising China’s economic recovery

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:18pm, 16 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Analysts say there are bright spots in China’s economic recovery that could bring new growth momentum, including the production of new-energy vehicles. Photo: Xinhua
Analysts say there are bright spots in China’s economic recovery that could bring new growth momentum, including the production of new-energy vehicles. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE