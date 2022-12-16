Analysts say there are bright spots in China’s economic recovery that could bring new growth momentum, including the production of new-energy vehicles. Photo: Xinhua
developing | China vows to get economy back on stable footing, warns of ‘three-fold pressure’
- Two-day tone-setting economic work conference shows how priority is increasingly being shifted to economic growth, even as coronavirus cases continue to surge nationwide
- ‘Contracting demand, supply shocks and weak expectations’ said to be destabilising China’s economic recovery
Analysts say there are bright spots in China’s economic recovery that could bring new growth momentum, including the production of new-energy vehicles. Photo: Xinhua