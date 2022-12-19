China’s domestically made ARJ21 jetliner is seen being manufactured in Shanghai. Photo: AP
Aviation
Economy /  China Economy

China delivers first home-grown ARJ21 jetliner overseas, to Indonesia, after year delay

  • China’s Comac has delivered 27 ARJ21s this year and a total of 93 since production began, mostly to domestic carriers, according to Swiss aviation data provider
  • With further experience gained outside of China, the homegrown ARJ21 is expected to operate in more markets in the future

Kandy Wong
Kandy Wong

Updated: 6:06pm, 19 Dec, 2022

