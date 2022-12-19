China’s domestically made ARJ21 jetliner is seen being manufactured in Shanghai. Photo: AP
China delivers first home-grown ARJ21 jetliner overseas, to Indonesia, after year delay
- China’s Comac has delivered 27 ARJ21s this year and a total of 93 since production began, mostly to domestic carriers, according to Swiss aviation data provider
- With further experience gained outside of China, the homegrown ARJ21 is expected to operate in more markets in the future
China’s domestically made ARJ21 jetliner is seen being manufactured in Shanghai. Photo: AP