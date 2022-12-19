China’s rapid policy shift away from lockdowns and mass testing has sent coronavirus cases soaring, leading to concerns over drug shortages. Photo: AP
China’s rapid policy shift away from lockdowns and mass testing has sent coronavirus cases soaring, leading to concerns over drug shortages. Photo: AP
China's economic recovery
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Economy /  China Economy

China tries to calm economic waters as Covid storm rages

  • Top economic agency bids to shore up market confidence with pledge to stabilise supply chains
  • Finish line ‘now in sight’ as China transitions from zero-Covid policy, officials say

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 1:30am, 20 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s rapid policy shift away from lockdowns and mass testing has sent coronavirus cases soaring, leading to concerns over drug shortages. Photo: AP
China’s rapid policy shift away from lockdowns and mass testing has sent coronavirus cases soaring, leading to concerns over drug shortages. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE