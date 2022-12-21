As China emerges from the economy-chilling effects of zero-Covid policies, local governments are sending business delegations overseas to make up for nearly three years of isolation. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China's economic recovery
Economy /  China Economy

Chinese business charm offensive aims to rebuild supply chains with human touch after 3-year isolation

  • Local governments across China are flocking to send business delegations overseas, striving to shore up export orders and foreign investment that took a heavy hit amid zero-Covid policy
  • Chinese exporters are fearful of fiercer competition among themselves, and for some small firms, ‘the next step is to fight with the gloves off’

Ji SiqiHe Huifeng
Ji Siqi and He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 6:14am, 21 Dec, 2022

