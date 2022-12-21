As China emerges from the economy-chilling effects of zero-Covid policies, local governments are sending business delegations overseas to make up for nearly three years of isolation. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Chinese business charm offensive aims to rebuild supply chains with human touch after 3-year isolation
- Local governments across China are flocking to send business delegations overseas, striving to shore up export orders and foreign investment that took a heavy hit amid zero-Covid policy
- Chinese exporters are fearful of fiercer competition among themselves, and for some small firms, ‘the next step is to fight with the gloves off’
