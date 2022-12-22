A man holds antigen test kits as he leaves a pharmacy amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Xian, in China’s northern Shaanxi province on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
China manufacturing
Economy / China Economy

Coronavirus: China’s dire shortage of antigen test kits shows the market gap created by zero-Covid U-turn

  • Manufacturers say scarcity was created by shock surge in demand after restrictions were eased, while production capacity has failed to keep up amid price gouging and hoarding
  • Premier Li Keqiang says the government should help manufacturers expand capacity and boost production, while also importing urgently needed goods

Sylvia Ma
Sylvia Ma

Updated: 11:15am, 22 Dec, 2022

