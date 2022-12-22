Demographers warn that a growing sense of apathy among young Chinese people, toward marriage and having children, is exacerbating a demographic crisis that has intensified during the pandemic. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China's economic recovery
Economy / China Economy

Young Chinese put kids, marriage on back burner at record rate as cost pressures and Covid overwhelm

  • The number of couples that registered for marriage in China is on pace to hit a historic low this year
  • While the shrinking size of China’s marriageable population is one reason for the decline, an increasing reluctance to marry is seen to be a more crucial factor

Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 6:13am, 22 Dec, 2022

