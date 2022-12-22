Demographers warn that a growing sense of apathy among young Chinese people, toward marriage and having children, is exacerbating a demographic crisis that has intensified during the pandemic. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Young Chinese put kids, marriage on back burner at record rate as cost pressures and Covid overwhelm
- The number of couples that registered for marriage in China is on pace to hit a historic low this year
- While the shrinking size of China’s marriageable population is one reason for the decline, an increasing reluctance to marry is seen to be a more crucial factor
Demographers warn that a growing sense of apathy among young Chinese people, toward marriage and having children, is exacerbating a demographic crisis that has intensified during the pandemic. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen