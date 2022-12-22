This gas-treatment facility in eastern Russia is a resource base for the Power of Siberia pipeline that sends natural gas to China. Photo: TNS
China trade
Economy / China Economy

China-Russia trade: ambassador says they can do even more to bolster record trade levels

  • Logistics problems remain prominent in Sino-Russian economic cooperation and trade, says China’s top envoy to its northern neighbour
  • Cross-border transport must be improved, and the two countries still lack an accounting and settlement system

Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 7:00pm, 22 Dec, 2022

