Across China, restaurants are struggling to stay open as workers fall ill and widespread coronavirus infections keep people away. Photo: AP
China’s Covid surge ravages restaurants as workers fall ill and diners continue to stay home
- The country may be moving on from zero-Covid, but China’s dine-in crowds have yet to return as infections spread unabated
- Restaurateurs, wait staff and delivery workers remain hopeful that the economic hits will eventually stop coming, but China’s rocky transition to living with the virus is leaving a bad taste in their mouths
