Across China, restaurants are struggling to stay open as workers fall ill and widespread coronavirus infections keep people away. Photo: AP
China's economic recovery
Economy /  China Economy

China’s Covid surge ravages restaurants as workers fall ill and diners continue to stay home

  • The country may be moving on from zero-Covid, but China’s dine-in crowds have yet to return as infections spread unabated
  • Restaurateurs, wait staff and delivery workers remain hopeful that the economic hits will eventually stop coming, but China’s rocky transition to living with the virus is leaving a bad taste in their mouths

Sylvia Ma
Sylvia Ma

Updated: 9:00am, 23 Dec, 2022

