China’s retail sales fell by 5.9 per cent last month compared to a year earlier. Photo: Bloomberg
China urged to restore normal working lives to lift consumption, vouchers seen to have limited long-term impact
- Gaoxin district in Chengdu, Sichuan province, this month issued a new round of consumption vouchers worth 100 million yuan (US$14.3 million)
- China’s retail sales fell by 5.9 per cent last month compared to a year earlier, although Beijing has so far been reluctant roll out a nationwide scheme
