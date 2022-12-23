Many remain in favour of the direction China is taking towards reopening, but companies must first survive the immediate disruptions while also bracing for uncertainties that are still clouding the business outlook. Photo: AFP
China's economic recovery
Economy /  China Economy

China’s manufacturers left to count the cost of zero-Covid exit, but outlook ‘looks brighter’

  • Businesses are seeing various levels of operational disruptions, with many unprepared following the abrupt and extreme policy change
  • ‘Some companies are reporting that half of their employees are on sick leave and only 5 per cent of office workers are physically present’

Luna Sun in Beijing He Huifeng in Guangdongand Kandy Wong in Hong Kong

Updated: 10:00pm, 23 Dec, 2022

