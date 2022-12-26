An assembly line producing speakers in China’s eastern Anhui province. Photo: AFP
Chinese firms urged to look overseas as Covid supply chain disruptions drive friendshoring trend
- China’s key advantage, despite economic headwinds, is its key role in global supply chains, senior state researcher Zhuo Xian points out
- Platform companies ‘will be key’ to Chinese aims to maintain leadership in global production networks, Zhuo tells The Paper
