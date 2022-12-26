China has 300 million rural migrant workers, who were particularly vulnerable to pandemic disruptions. Photo: Bloomberg
China has 300 million rural migrant workers, who were particularly vulnerable to pandemic disruptions. Photo: Bloomberg
China jobs
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus and natural disasters not enough to derail China’s anti-poverty efforts, Beijing says

  • The National Rural Revitalization Administration says thanks to government support, there has been no major return to poverty in the countryside
  • Even so, experts say a pressing issue for Beijing is the declining incomes of migrant workers disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 pandemic

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 9:06pm, 26 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China has 300 million rural migrant workers, who were particularly vulnerable to pandemic disruptions. Photo: Bloomberg
China has 300 million rural migrant workers, who were particularly vulnerable to pandemic disruptions. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE