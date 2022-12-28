Despite a flurry of recent promises from Beijing, entrepreneurs have been left guessing about how much support the private sector can actually count on – and whether the government will go so far as to address long-running concerns about unfair competition with state firms. China’s top leaders devoted large parts of their central economic work conference (CEWC) readout earlier this month to pledge “unwavering support” for the private economy, which accounts for more than 80 per cent of urban jobs and contributes to over 60 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). Analysts say authorities must immediately act on the pledges before they ring hollow. The rapid spread of Covid-19 in China following the abandonment of zero-Covid has added urgency, with many contact-intensive businesses facing a potentially ruinous stress test in the coming months. “Despite the strong signal sent out from the CEWC, reaction was pretty weak … The main reason is because they want to see how many substantial measures will be rolled out,” said Mao Zhenhua, co-head of Renmin University’s institute of economic research. ‘A permanent home’: why a wave of wealthy Chinese is moving to Singapore The year-end promises from the government come amid predictions of mounting challenges in 2023, with analysts tipping a global recession as the effects of high inflation and interest rates are felt. Although China’s outlook has brightened following the pivot from zero-Covid, few expect anything less than a “painful and bumpy” road ahead to stabilise the economy, employment and price levels. Market expectations are for a GDP growth target of at least 5 per cent next year, meaning all sectors of the economy – but particularly the highly productive private sector – must be firing on all cylinders. China’s private economy has grown from almost nothing in the late 1970s to its biggest source of employment today. More than 405 million people work for private companies or were self-employed in 2019, equivalent to about 29 per cent of the population. The number of private firms reached 47 million by the end of August, accounting for 93.3 per cent of all enterprises, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation. Currently, many private firms are reluctant to invest or borrow Mao Zhenhua But growth momentum in the private sector has slowed significantly during the China-US trade war, the Covid-19 pandemic and as a result of ideological debates in recent years. Vibrant parts of the private economy have also been hit hard by Beijing’s recent regulatory campaign. Property developers, including the country’s largest Evergrande, were engulfed by a debt crisis after the government tightened financing rules for developers ; Big Tech companies such as Alibaba and Meituan were targeted in antitrust probes; and after-school tutoring services were almost wiped out. In addition, numerous long-standing issues plague the private sector, such as financing difficulties and uneven competition with state-owned players. “It takes more than one cold day for the river to freeze three feet deep. Currently, many private firms are reluctant to invest or borrow,” said Mao, who is also founder of China Chengxin Credit Rating Group, the country’s first privately run ratings service. Wu Hai, the founder of karaoke chain Mei KTV, said the government’s statements following the CEWC were “a very good beginning” and local authorities must move quickly to implement Beijing’s policies. Days after the economic conference, Yi Lianhong, Communist Party chief for the eastern province of Zhejiang, visited the headquarters of Alibaba – the owner of the Post – and said it must “strive to be a model student” and “leader” of development. In the southwestern municipality of Chongqing, Party chief Yuan Jiajun convened a meeting with local entrepreneurs last Tuesday, promising to help them tackle difficulties ranging from marketing to financing, and logistics to transport. China’s central bank has also said it will enhance financing support for private businesses. Wu, who runs 200 outlets nationwide and plans to launch another 100, said the business situation was bad because of Covid outbreaks, but he believed things would return to normal within two months. ‘Painful, bumpy’ road ahead for China’s economy amid zero-Covid exit “Many Chinese still have [strong] consumption capabilities, especially young people, they will be willing to spend once they have a job. The recovery will be quick,” he said. “Our franchisees have shown strong willingness [to invest].” Beijing should enhance investment to drive the economy, as it would create more demand, and it should continue to create a good business environment, Wu said. China is expected to raise the fiscal deficit ratio next year from this year’s 2.8 per cent and could increase the local government bond quota. Policy support aside, business leaders also want Beijing to rein in hostility towards the private sector. Wu said the government must have a “clear attitude toward the role of capital”. In an online letter published at the weekend, seven prominent economists or entrepreneurs, including Trip.com co-founder James Liang and Yao Jinbo, chairman of classified advertising platform 58.com, called on the government to grant equal treatment in regards approvals, financing and business rules for all China-registered companies – no matter what their ownership structure. Beijing was also urged to complete its years-long regulatory campaign against private-run tech platforms and address negative sentiment online. “If these comments erode the foundation of the market economy, future government policies will not win any trust from the people,” the letter said. The protection of private property was written into the constitution in 2004. However, hardliners continue to call for its elimination. ‘We need stability’: China urged to restore normal working life to lift spending Chinese President Xi Jinping held a symposium with leading entrepreneurs at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People in November 2018 in which he reiterated their importance to the economy. Worries began to resurface, though, after the government outlined a plan to make state-owned enterprises “ stronger, better and bigger ” in 2020. “The country should create an atmosphere that people want to be an entrepreneur or be rich,” Mao said separately in an article published by Beijing Daily earlier this month. Private fixed-asset investment peaked at 39.4 trillion yuan (US$5.7 trillion) in 2018 and fell to 30.8 trillion yuan last year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. There are still huge business uncertainties Tang Dajie Private fixed-asset investment accounted for 64.2 per cent of national investment in 2015 – its highest level – but dropped to 56.4 in 2019, and was 54.6 per cent in the first 11 months of this year. Tang Dajie, a visiting researcher with Wuhan University, said the government pledges reflected a positive stance towards private businesses, but it was not enough to relieve their financial struggles, citing the low property investment despite recent loosening. “The confidence of private entrepreneurs does not depend on speeches of the top leaders – that is not a decisive factor – it relies on their judgment on the overall market environment,” Tang said. “There are still huge business uncertainties.” Additional reporting by Mia Nulimaimaiti